Mark Eisner Gets Promoted at Byron Allen's Allen Media Group

Byron Allen's Allen Media Group said that Mark Eisner has been promoted to senior VP of content distribution, partnerships and programming.

Mark Eisner (Image credit: Allen Media Group)

Eisner, who had been VP of content distribution, will oversee content partnerships for Allen Media Group’s growing portfolio of over-the-top platforms, including The Weather Channel's streaming AVOD service Local Now. He will also add oversight for the company’s over-the-air broadcast networks, This TV and The GrioTV. He will continue to head television licensing, representing Allen Media Group’s Freestyle Digital Media and Entertainment Studios Motion Pictures libraries.

“Mark Eisner is a valued member of our distribution team,” said Allen, founder/chairman/CEO of Allen Media Group. “Mark is an excellent executive and well-positioned to expand our content distribution and partnerships globally -- across all of Allen Media Group’s platforms.”

Eisner joined Allen Media Group in 2016 as VP of content distribution. Before that he held positions at Lionsgate Entertainment, MGM Worldwide Television and New Line Cinema.

“I’m thrilled to press on, forging a path towards the expansion of our content distribution footprint across a wide array of emerging platforms,” said Eisner. “As Allen Media Group continues to innovate and position itself as the new gold standard in the media industry, I look forward to supporting these efforts and global initiatives with continued success.”