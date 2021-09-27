Mark Eisner Gets Promoted at Byron Allen's Allen Media Group
Exec named senior VP of content distribution, partnerships and programming
Byron Allen's Allen Media Group said that Mark Eisner has been promoted to senior VP of content distribution, partnerships and programming.
Eisner, who had been VP of content distribution, will oversee content partnerships for Allen Media Group’s growing portfolio of over-the-top platforms, including The Weather Channel's streaming AVOD service Local Now. He will also add oversight for the company’s over-the-air broadcast networks, This TV and The GrioTV. He will continue to head television licensing, representing Allen Media Group’s Freestyle Digital Media and Entertainment Studios Motion Pictures libraries.
“Mark Eisner is a valued member of our distribution team,” said Allen, founder/chairman/CEO of Allen Media Group. “Mark is an excellent executive and well-positioned to expand our content distribution and partnerships globally -- across all of Allen Media Group’s platforms.”
Eisner joined Allen Media Group in 2016 as VP of content distribution. Before that he held positions at Lionsgate Entertainment, MGM Worldwide Television and New Line Cinema.
“I’m thrilled to press on, forging a path towards the expansion of our content distribution footprint across a wide array of emerging platforms,” said Eisner. “As Allen Media Group continues to innovate and position itself as the new gold standard in the media industry, I look forward to supporting these efforts and global initiatives with continued success.”
Jon has been business editor of Broadcasting + Cable since 2010. He focuses on revenue-generating activities, including advertising and distribution, as well as executive intrigue and merger and acquisition activity. Just about any story is fair game, if a dollar sign can make its way into the article. Before B+C, Jon covered the industry for TVWeek, Cable World, Electronic Media, Advertising Age and The New York Post. A native New Yorker, Jon is hiding in plain sight in the suburbs of Chicago.
The smarter way to stay on top of broadcasting and cable industry. Sign up below.
Thank you for signing up to Broadcasting & Cable. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.