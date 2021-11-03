Mark Cuban Gives Mavs Fans $50 a Month Off DirecTV Stream

Mark Cuban, owner of the Dallas Mavericks of the National Basketball Association, has made a deal with DirecTV Stream that will give fans of the team a $50 a month credit so they can stream games.

DirecTV is the only streaming platform distributing Bally Sports South, which carries Mavs games. The first 10,000 new DirecTV Stream subscribers who sign up for the Choice package or above get the credit.

Few streaming platforms have elected to carry regional sports networks. Carrying large subscriber fees, some cable and satellite companies have also balked at renewing their RSN carriage deals.

The DirecTV Stream offer was first made to Club Maverick Members. Now it is open to all of the team’s fans, known as MFFLs (Mavericks Fans for Life).

“DirecTV Stream is already the streaming service that gives fans across the country the most access to watch their hometown teams,” said Vince Torres, DirecTV’s CMO. “Knowing that, and given our long-standing relationship with the Mavs, collaborating with Mark Cuban on an opportunity that gives passionate Mavs fans a chance to see their favorite team play on our platform and creates more exposure for DirecTV Stream, is a no-brainer.”