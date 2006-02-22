Mark Burnett Plans "Hip" News Show

He’s known for reality shows featuring adventure, business, music, and boxing, but now Mark Burnett says he is looking at getting into another type of reality programming -- news.

Speaking at a Museum of Television & Radio luncheon in Beverly Hills, Burnett said he has a news project in development. Citing the success of Jon Stewart’s The Daily Show, Burnett (Survivor, Apprentice) said he is developing an idea for a newsmagazine show targeted to a young, hip audience.

“I do believe there is a vacuum and a big opportunity in news,” he told the audience. “The network news business still requires advertising, but their viewers are very old. Young people are interested in watching some form of news, if presented in the right way."

Burnett said that while plans are in the early stages, he is targeting the networks as opposed to syndication, and is currently in the process of putting out feelers for talent.