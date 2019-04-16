Mario Lopez, Sheryl Underwood Returning to Host Daytime Emmys

Extra’s Mario Lopez and The Talk’s Sheryl Underwood (pictured above) are returning to host the 46th annual Daytime Emmy Awards, taking place at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium in Pasadena, Calif., on Sunday, May 5.

David Osmond — son of Alan, nephew of Donny and Marie and producer, singer and host in his own right — will host the Creative Arts portion of the Daytime Emmys on Friday, May 3, also at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium. General Hospital star Carolyn Hennessy will host a live stream both before the May 5 ceremony on the red carpet as well as backstage chatting with winners after they’ve accepted their awards.

In addition, Judge Judy Sheindlin, star of CBS Television Distribution’s top-rated JudgeJudy, will receive the Lifetime Achievement Award at this year’s Daytime Emmy Awards.

