Daytime Emmy Noms Announced

CBS, with 61, and Syndicated TV collectively (55) topped the list of most-nominated networks for Daytime Emmy Awards, the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences said Wednesday.

Right after them came streaming services Amazon Prime Video and Netflix with 49 nominations each. Then came NBC with 38, ABC with 35 and PBS with 31, ahead of YouTube.com (20), Disney Junior and Nickelodeon (16 each), HBO (12) and Disney Channel (10).

A complete list of nominated networks and programs is here at the NATAS site.

The nominations were announced on CBS' The Talk. The 46th annual Daytime Emmy Awards will be handed out on Sunday, May 5, in Pasadena, with the Daytime Creative Arts Emmys being awarded on Friday, May 3.

Days of Our Lives on NBC, with 27 nominations, led all individual programs, followed by ABC's General Hospital with 25 and CBS' duo of The Young and The Restless with 20 and The Bold and theBeautiful with 12, followed by YouTube’s Giants (11), HBO's Sesame Street (9) and Amazon’s After Forever (8).

Dino Dana (Amazon Prime), The Ellen DeGeneres Show (syndicated) and The Talk (CBS) each had eight nominations, as well, and Amazon Prime's The Bay The Series had seven.

The Daytime Emmy Awards recognize outstanding achievement in all fields of daytime television production and are presented to individuals and programs broadcast from 2 a.m. to 6 p.m. during the 2018 calendar year.