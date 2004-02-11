Trending

Marin Is Back at WMAQ-TV

By

It’s official, Carol Marin has returned to WMAQ-TV Chicago, this time as a special assignment reporter, starting with Wednesday’s 10 p.m. news.

She was an anchor/reporter at the station for almost two decades before her very public exit in 1997 over the station’s use–brief, as it turned out–of talk show host and former Cincinnati Mayor Jerry Springer as a commentator.