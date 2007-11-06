Marie Osmond's Future on Dancing with the Stars Unclear

ABC said Marie Osmond won't be on Tuesday night's results show for Dancing with the Stars due to the death of her father, George Osmond.

According to a show source, it was not clear whether Osmond would return to the competition if she is not voted off Tuesday, although ABC was hoping that she would. She impressed judges with 9s and 10s on Monday’s show and has appeared to be a sentimental favorite with voters at home.

Contestant Jane Seymour's mother died earlier in the season, with Seymour coming back to dance in her honor -- she was a fan of the British version of the show, Seymour said -- and remain in the contest.

Osmond had made a big impression on the show, both by scoring a 10 in her most recent dance and with her high-profile faint on camera after a particularly strenuous dance a couple of weeks ago.