‘Mariah’s World’ Debuts on E!, Bravo Dec. 4

Mariah’s World, the reality show focused on pop singer Mariah Carey, debuts on E! and Bravo Sunday, Dec. 4, and holds down the Sunday 9 p.m. slot thereafter. During the eight-part series, Carey juggles a new world tour, plans a wedding and dotes on her twins.

Another subplot is Carey’s relationship with new manager Stella Bulochnikov, who apparently will not stand for diva-like behavior.

Carey has sold more than 220 million records, according to E!, and has had 18 No. 1 songs and won five Grammys.

Mariah's World is produced by Bunim/Murray productions in association with Magic Carpet Productions. Gil Goldschein, Jeff Jenkins, Farnaz Farjam and Chris Ray are executive producers for Bunim/Murray Productions. Carey and Bulochnikov are exec producers too.

E! and Bravo are part of NBCUniversal.