Bravo Media Adds Short-Form Digital Series

Bravo Media has unveiled a new line-up of original, short-form series for BravoTV.com, with the first — “Bravo After Hours” — out now. By 2017, three more digital video series will hit the web site, the company announced.

“Our latest lineup of original, short-form series builds upon Bravo’s strong momentum in digital storytelling,” said Lisa Hsia, executive VP of digital for Bravo and Oxygen Media. “We’re devoted to creating the most innovative features tied to our fans’ passion points … ."

"Bravo After Hours," hosted by “Big Morning Buzz’s” Carrie Keagan, looks into the late-night happenings of the network’s celebrities, covering their hot spots and after-hour preferences. Several stars from Bravo’s Vanderpump Rules, and Erika Jayne of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills are featured.

Other original digital series set to debut on the site include "The Last Thing," which has celebrities “oversharing” about their personal lives; “Bravo’s Midday Getaway,” an every-Monday video from Bravo’s Jet Set travel vertical; and “Vandersnap Rules,” which uses Snapchat filters to reimagine scenes from the show.