Mariah Carey To Make Rockin' History

Dick Clark and Mariah Carey will bring in the new year together on this year's Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve,airing on ABC Dec. 31. Carey's performance on the show will mark the first time in its 34 years on the air that an artist has performed live from its Times Square location.

Carey will appear on the show in the final moments of 2005, joining Clark and his co-host Ryan Seacrest. Clark is returning to his hosting duties after a stroke forced him to sit out last year. Regis Philbin filled in.

