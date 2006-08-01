Margulies To Enter Sci Fi's Lost Room

ER alumna Julianna Margulies has won the role of lead actress in the new Sci Fi Channel limited series, The Lost Room. She will star opposite Six Feet Under's Peter Krause, and the cast will also include Roger Bart (Desperate Housewives) and Elle Fanning (The Door in the Floor).



The Emmy Award-winning actress will play Jennifer, an enigmatic woman who contacts Detective Joe Miller (Krause) to report her brother was not killed in a random robbery but because he possessed a key that unlocked the door to a mysterious room containing everyday objects with extraordinary powers.

The Lost Room, produced by Lionsgate, is slated to premiere in December 2006.