Marcia Clark, TV attorney

Sources say former O.J. Simpson prosecutor Marcia Clark is a likely addition to the Power of Attorney team. That would officially reunite Clark, recently featured on the show during a May sweeps stunt, with her previous partner/rumored love interest during the Simpson trial, Christopher Darden. Clark would also star alongside women's advocate Gloria Allred and Dr. Jack Kevorkian representative Geoffrey Fieger, among others.

In other developments, Judge Lynn Toler will take over Power of Attorney's courtroom next season. Toler, a Harvard grad and Ohio-based municipal judge, replaces Judge Andrew Napolitano who is leaving the show in order to beef up his role as Fox News Channel's senior judicial analyst. Power of Attorney, distributed by Twentieth Television (a Fox News sister company under their News Corp. parent) goes back into production on its sophomore season in June. - Susanne Ault