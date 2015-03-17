Marci Daniels Named WETM Elmira GM

Marci Daniels has been appointed VP and general manager of WETM in the Elmira-Corning, N.Y. market. The appointment is effective immediately and Daniels reports to Bill Sally, senior VP of Nexstar Broadcasting.

WETM, an NBC affiliate, is in DMA No. 174.

Daniels was general sales manager of WEYI-WBSF Flint (Mich.). Before that, she was integrated media sales executive at WPTV West Palm Beach. Prior to that, she spent 13 years at WNEM Saginaw.

“Throughout Marci’s career she has demonstrated a results-oriented and entrepreneurial approach to the business of broadcasting and sales management,” said Sally. “She brings a proven, long-term record of achieving outstanding revenue results by identifying new business opportunities and leading teams responsible for implementing innovative marketing strategies across multiple media platforms.”

Daniels succeeds Bob Grissom atop the station.

“I am thrilled to be working with the exceptional team of broadcasters at WETM and look forward to immediately immersing myself into the Elmira and Corning community,” she said.