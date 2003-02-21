March money madness

CBS will announce this week a handful of sponsors investing (combined)

hundreds of millions of dollars in multiyear marketing programs tied to its NCAA franchise.

This is the first year in a new $6 billion NCAA deal that extends to 2013 in

which, for the first time, CBS is selling both ad time and corporate

sponsorships.

Coca-Cola Co. will be a "Corporate Champion," sponsoring CBS' NCAA package for 11

years.

Additional marketing partners include Kraft Foods Inc. and Monster.com.

The men's basketball tournament, which begins March 20, is the crown jewel.

Sources said CBS has sold 90 percent of available inventory at high-single-digit to low-double-digit percentage increases over last year.

The total ad take from the tournament is expected to be $400 million.

The above sponsors and General Motors Corp. are among the tourney's big media

spenders.