March Madness Gives Cable Viewing A Boost, Nielsen Says

Cable TV got a boost in March from the men’s and women’s college basketball tournaments while overall TV viewing fell 2% from February and 4.6% from a year ago, according to Nielsen's monthly snapshot..

Cable viewing increased for the first time since August, growing 0,6% and increasing its share of viewing by 0.8 percentage points to 31.1%. But compared to a year ago, cable viewing was down 13.7%.

Broadcast viewing was down 4.4% in March from Febrary, dropping its share to 23.3%, despite having the Oscar telecacast, which accounted for 1.1% of all broadcast viewing in the month.. Compared to a year ago, broadcast was down 4% and its share dropped to 23.3%

Viewing of streaming content was down 2.6% in March from February, losing share for the first time since August as it came in withi 34.1% of total viewing. Compared to a year ago, streaming is up by more than 30%.

Among individual streaming services, Comcast NBCUniversal’s Peacock hit a high with a 1.1% share and total viewing hours climbing by 3.1%. Viewing of Paramount Global’s Pluto TV viewing rose 4.3%.

YouTube remained that most viewed streaming service, with a 7.8% share in March.

Netflix had a 7.3% share, followed by Hulu at 3.3%, Amazon Prime Video at 2.9%, Disney Plus at 1.8% HBO Max at 1.2%, Peacock at 1.% fox’s Tubi at 1% and Pluto TV at 0.8%