March Madness Final is Tonight on TBS

The NCAA men’s basketball championship happens tonight (April 4). Kansas and North Carolina face off in the March Madness final at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans. The game begins at 9:20 p.m. ET and TBS airs the action. NCAA March Madness Live has the stream.

Kansas is a No. 1 seed and North Carolina is a No. 8. Kansas has gone 33-6 this season and North Carolina is 29-9.

The March Madness action started in mid March with the First Four play-in games, and the official NCAA championship tipping off March 17. Games have been on CBS and the Turner networks, including TNT, TBS and TruTV.

CBS and Turner have shared the March Madness package for 11 years. “It would be impossible to find better partners than Turner has been for us,” said Sean McManus, chairman of CBS Sports, at a press event before the tournament tipped off.

The TBS pre-game coverage April 4 begins at 7 p.m., with Charles Barkley, Clark Kellogg, Kenny Smith and Ernie Johnson breaking down the game. The pre-game features interviews with both coaches–Bill Self from Kansas and Hubert Davis from North Carolina.

Jim Nantz, Bill Raftery and Grant Hill will be in the booth for the final, with Tracy Wolfson reporting.

It is TBS’s first time airing the final game since 2018. CBS had the final in 2019, it did not happen in 2020 due to the pandemic, and CBS had last year’s championship as well. ■