March Madness On Demand Traffic Soars For CBS

March Madness on Demand is looking like a slam dunk for CBSSports.com. After the first day of the NCAA men's basketball tournament got underway Thursday, CBS reported 2.7 million unique visits to its online video player, a 56% increase from last year.

Live video and audio streams of first round games Thursday totaled 2.8 million hours, a 65% growth from last year's 1.7 million hours. The site also recorded 1.5 million clicks of the "Boss Botton" which replaces streaming video with a faux spreadsheet, making it look like die-hard March Madness fans viewing from the office are actually working.

"The extremely strong growth we've seen from NCAA March Madness on Demand from day one of the tournament reinforces the fact that this event is the largest and most popular live sports event on the Internet," said Jason Kint, SVP and GM of CBSSports.com in a statement. "Our success is being driven through a massive cross-platform marketing campaign."

Hundreds of web and mobile companies joined CBSSports.com as partners, allowing users to access MMOD across many platforms, including TV.com, ESPN.com, Yahoo! Sports, SI.com, USAToday.com, and Facebook.