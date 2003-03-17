March Auto Ads Decline
Automotive advertising, the biggest local TV ad category, is beginning to reflect the dramatic drop in auto sales. That has contributed to a flat first quarter for broadcast-TV spot sales.
"We're starting to see car cancellations in March," says Pete Stassi, SVP/local broadcast director, PHD (Jeep/Chrysler/Dodge/Mercedes). The 6.7% drop in auto sales in February was even steeper than January's 2% decline.
Maribeth Papuga, SVP/director of broadcast, MediaVest (Kraft/ P&G), sees a tightening in spot sales by the end of the quarter, largely a result of NCAA March Madness. As for auto buys, she insists, "from what we're seeing, they're still spending."
Financial analysts, such as S.G. Cowan Securities, project 13.3% overall auto-industry growth this year. Says Stassi: "We're hoping for a better April."
The Television Bureau of Advertising recently released 2002 revenue figures showing local broadcast spot up 14%, with fourth-quarter gains in 22 of the top 25 major categories. Only travel, computers and soft drink/snacks were down.
TVB President Chris Rohrs insists that those gains will continue, despite a looming war. "Anxious consumers want to watch TV. That's not a bad situation for TV [advertisers]."
But Blair TV President/CEO Leo MacCourtney says war-related issues made for a flat first quarter. "Broadcast spot was very strong on pacing, then slowed down dramatically in February. We thought we'd have a stronger March, and we didn't." Still, he adds, pacing for April, May and June, looks "stronger" then last year.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.