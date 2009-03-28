March 30 - April 5: 'The Tudors' Royal Event, 'Cupid' Premieres, B&C/MCN's Multicultural TV Breakfast and More...

Monday, March 30

After watching a screening of Frontrunner: The Afghan Woman Who Surprised the World, stick around for a panel discussion featuring the woman of the title, would-be president of the war-torn country Dr. Massouda Jalal. It’ll be moderated by veteran broadcast journalist David Marash and begins at 6 p.m. at The Paley Center in NYC. Then you can get treated like a king or queen at Showtime and Gourmet magazine’s The Tudors Royal Event at the Conde Nast Building in NYC at 7 p.m. Have a drink for everyone of Henry VIII’s wives and nibble on hors d'oeuvres. But keep your heads ladies: King Henry (Jonathan Rhys Myer) himself will be in attendance. If Henry were around today he’d likely be considered something of a frat guy, perhaps even taking lessons from the young co-eds dealing with keggers, romance and school work in the season premiere of Greek on ABC Family at 8 p.m.

Tuesday, March 31

Get a glimpse at what life is really like for both detainees and military personnel at Guantanamo Bay in National Geographic Channel’s Explorer: Inside Guantanamoscreening at the National Geographic Society in Washington D.C. starting at 6 p.m.; it will be followed by a panel discussion moderated by Fox News’ Chris Wallace. For the same kind of good talk, New Yorkers can watch Anderson Cooper interview Arianna Huffington, D.L. Hughley and Mike Huckabee at The Free Speech and the Power of the Press discussion at 8 p.m. at Radio City Music Hall. And love may be better the second time around when Rob Thomas recreates his old series Cupid—it aired one season from 1998-99—for ABC, airing at 10 p.m. Bobby Cannavale takes a shot as Cupid. Let’s see if he has the same touch with the bow and arrow as original cupid Jeremy Piven.

Wednesday, April 1

Make sure you are plugged in during Cable Connection Week in Washington D.C. Take part in the all-day Women In Cable Television leadership conference or the NCTA Cable Show ’09. Check out cableconnectionweek.com for all the details on the various events and programs. After a long day of cable talk in the nation’s capital, wind down with some drama in the season finale of Damages on FX at 10 p.m. And this just in: There’s no life on Mars, at least after tonight. ABC’s short-lived retro cop drama, Life on Mars, has its series finale at 10 p.m.

Thursday, April 2

Rise and shine with Broadcasting & Cable and Multichannel News’ Multicultural TV breakfast panel discussion. Have some eggs and hear from Mediacom’s Glenn Goldsmith, Comcast Cable’s David Jensen, Univision’s Otto Padron and others starting at 7 a.m. at the Cable Show in D.C. Over in NYC, join Discovery Network for a peek ahead in its upfront presentation at Lincoln Center’s Frederick P. Rose Home of Jazz at 3:30 p.m. Later, see if Mary Tyler Moore can turn the crowd on with her smile as she discusses her life and career with WNYC’s Leonard Lopate at the 92Y in New York at 8 p.m. You can decide if she’s made it after all. One series that has definitely made it is long-running medical drama ER. Makes sure to tune into NBC at 9 p.m. for the two-hour series—stat.

Friday, April 3

On Animal Planet, 9 p.m. is primal time on April 3 with the premiere of Escape to Chimp Eden. And for those looking to spice up the night, tune into the second season premiere of Mistresses on BBC America at 9 p.m.

Saturday, April 4

One American girl will be transformed from sassy to classy—and earn a $100,000 trust—on April 4’s season finale of The Girls of Hedsor Hall, at 12 p.m. on MTV.

Sunday, April 5

Get a little bit country with Reba McEntire as she hosts the 44th annual Academy of Country Music Awards at 8 p.m. on CBS.