March 23-29: Kevin Reilly Keynote, 'In The Motherhood' Premiere, 'ER' Farewell Party and More...

Monday, March 23

Relive your high school years by watching a group of teens with nothing but sex on the brain in the season finale of the Secret Life of the American Teenager at 8 p.m. on ABC Family. With the constant sex talk, promiscuous behavior and a teen pregnancy, several of the teens might have benefited from an intervention. Nothing, however, comes close to watching real people struggle with their self-destructive behavior. Get a heavy dose of reality and watch people come to terms with their addictions in the season finale of Intervention at 9 p.m. on A&E.



Tuesday, March 24

Digital Media Wire hosts the Future of Television Conference featuring a keynote from Fox President of Entertainment Kevin Reilly at 5:30 p.m. at The Roosevelt Hotel in Hollywood, Calif. Let’s hope the future of television is not embodied in the ladies on Oxygen’s The Bad Girls Club. For now, see these tough broads run wild in the city of angels as they attempt to change their deviant ways at 10 p.m.



Wednesday, March 25

Get a glimpse of a different kind of family togetherness as young pageant queens and their overbearing parents strive for excellence in the season finale of Little Miss Perfect at 10 p.m. on WE. And if watching young girls prance around with Tammy Faye-style makeup and big hair isn’t a strange enough departure from reality, tune into the season finale of Important Things With Demetri Martin at 10:30 p.m. on Comedy Central. The laughs there will be intentional.



Thursday, March 26

Celebrate comic legend Steve Martin with a marathon of his films on Encore’s Spotlight starting at 3 p.m. The slate includes The Man With Two Brains, LA Story and Martin’s Father of the Bride and its sequel. If that doesn’t already make you feel wild and crazy, take a break with crying babies and whining mothers in the season premiere of In the Motherhood starring Megan Mullally and Cheryl Hines on ABC at 8 p.m.



Friday, March 27

TGIF! But if you’re in NYC, stop by the Rubin Museum of Art at 6 p.m. for Media Friday—a networking event for those in media, fashion and art. Who knows: You may have a new job by Monday morning.



Saturday, March 28

It’s almost time to pull the plug on ER. Join Warner Bros. to celebrate and honor the drama’s 15-season run at the ERFarewell Celebration at Social in Hollywood, Calif. at 7:30 p.m. Too bad you won’t get a dollar for every time you spot a star from the revolving-door cast.



Sunday, March 29

Judges and viewers choose which West End player will win the lead role in Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, in the musical theater reality competition Any Dream Will Do. It airs at 8 p.m. on BBC America. If theater great Sir Andrew Lloyd Webber can dish some cutting one-liners as head judge, the tension could be Simon-esque.