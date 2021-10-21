Marc Hefner Named VP/General Manager at KDAF Dallas

Marc Hefner has been named VP and general manager of KDAF Dallas. Nexstar owns the CW station. Hefner begins immediately and reports to Traci Wilkinson, senior VP and regional manager at Nexstar.

Hefner joined Nexstar in 2007 as VP/general manager of WCWJ Jacksonville. More recently he was VP/general manager of WSAV Savannah.

“Marc’s familiarity with Nexstar and our broadcasting group will be a real advantage for him as he assumes his new role as vice president and general manager overseeing our media operations in Dallas, the country’s fifth largest market,” said Wilkinson. “Over the course of his career, he has consistently demonstrated the ability to significantly grow revenue and profitability by increasing existing advertising market share, identifying non-traditional accretive revenue streams, and developing a variety of innovative cross-platform marketing strategies and sponsorship opportunities. At both WCWJ-TV and again at WSAV-TV, Marc grew ratings, revenue and market share, and deepened the station’s relationship with the greater community. We’re confident that Marc will meet with similar success managing the talented teams at KDAF-TV in Dallas, and we’re looking forward to working with him in his new position at Nexstar.”

Hefner succeeds John Trevino atop KDAF. Hefner has also worked at stations in Kansas City and Nashville.

“I am genuinely pleased to begin this new role and grateful to Nexstar for giving me the opportunity to manage its broadcasting and digital operations in Dallas,” said Hefner. “KDAF-TV and its related digital and social media channels are an integral part of the Dallas community and I am looking forward to expanding our audience on-air and on-line and to providing our advertisers with solutions specifically tailored to fit their unique needs. I can’t wait to get started.”