Marathon Woman

Among the runners in the March 7 Los Angeles marathon will be a 91-year-old veteran, a gaggle of elementary-school principals trying to set an example for their kids and 51-year-old Paula Madison, a diabetic and reformed nonathlete.

Madison also happens to be president and GM of KNBC there.

In the "be careful what you say" category, Madison was challenged to enter the race by marathon coach Pat Connolly, who heard her praise long-distance runners in a speech.

Madison is joining some 23,000 other racers, but is probably the only one who will also bring along 20 TV cameras, six helicopters, and a GPS tracking system. Ok, they are all courtesy of KNBC and co-owned Telemundo affiliate KVEA, which are providing live coverage of the Sunday morning race in both English and Spanish.