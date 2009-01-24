Marans Named Research Chief at A&E Networks

A&E Television Networks has hired industry veteran David Marans as senior VP of research and insights.

Marans joins the company following a three-year stint at Nielsen IAG, where he was executive VP of media.

Marans will report to Mel Berning, A&E Television Networks executive VP. Berning commented, “I am very happy about having talked him out of the Nielsen world and gotten him away from the dark side.

“We needed a guy with David's smarts and his humor and presence to give us some weight in the marketplace,” he added.

The position will involve testing show concepts and weighing the brand equity of pilots.

Marans was a pioneer in the field of engagement metrics and will help the sales team discuss the company's many audiences in new depth.

Marans has spent much of his 25-year career at advertising agencies. He was also senior VP of research at Mindshare.

A&E Television Networks is backed by Hearst Corp., Disney-ABC Television Group and NBC Universal.

The company's networks include the A&E Network, History Channel and Bio Channel.