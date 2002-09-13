MAP plans birthday bash

In celebration of its 30th anniversary, Media Access Project will host a

speaker series this fall focusing on the impact of media concentration.

Former Federal Communications Commission chairman William Kennard will speak

about concentration and civil rights Sept. 26.

On Oct. 23 James Steyer, author of the book The Other Parent, will

talk about the effect on children.

Mozelle Thompson, member of the Federal Trade Commission, will speak about

the impact on technology.