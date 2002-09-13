MAP plans birthday bash
In celebration of its 30th anniversary, Media Access Project will host a
speaker series this fall focusing on the impact of media concentration.
Former Federal Communications Commission chairman William Kennard will speak
about concentration and civil rights Sept. 26.
On Oct. 23 James Steyer, author of the book The Other Parent, will
talk about the effect on children.
Mozelle Thompson, member of the Federal Trade Commission, will speak about
the impact on technology.
