MAP moves to block Paxson station sale

The terms of Bud Paxson's planned sale of KPXF-TV Fresno, Calif., have raised

complaints in Washington, D.C.

The Media Access Project is asking the Federal Communications Commission to block

the $35 million sale to Univision Communications Inc., claiming that terms of the deal would violate the

station's right to reject network programming.

That's because the contract requires WPXF to carry Paxson Communications Corp.-founded Worship

Network for the next 50 years during the midnight to 5 a.m. slot.

Univision's agreement to carry the net "in perpetuity" without the ability to

review whether other programming is more appropriate violates the law, MAP

president Andrew Schwartzman said.