MAP hammers public broadcasters
Public broadcasters should be barred from carrying paid advertisements or
selling subscription services on their digital spectrum, the Media Access
Project charged in a suit filed Friday in federal appeals court in Washington,
D.C.
'Public broadcasters are selling the seed corn,' MAP president Andrew
Schwartzman said.
He predicted that public broadcasters will lose financial and other
government support if they sell ads and other services.
Organizations representing the stations countered that commercial services
are necessary to fund the transition to digital transmission and to create
engaging digital content.
At issue is an October 2001 Federal Communications Commission ruling allowing
public TV stations to devote a portion of their digital spectrum to commercial
uses.
