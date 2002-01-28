MAP hammers public broadcasters

Public broadcasters should be barred from carrying paid advertisements or

selling subscription services on their digital spectrum, the Media Access

Project charged in a suit filed Friday in federal appeals court in Washington,

D.C.

'Public broadcasters are selling the seed corn,' MAP president Andrew

Schwartzman said.

He predicted that public broadcasters will lose financial and other

government support if they sell ads and other services.

Organizations representing the stations countered that commercial services

are necessary to fund the transition to digital transmission and to create

engaging digital content.

At issue is an October 2001 Federal Communications Commission ruling allowing

public TV stations to devote a portion of their digital spectrum to commercial

uses.