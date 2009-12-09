MAP Backs SunshineLaw Change

Media Access Project

has come out in favor of a bill, H.R. 4167, the Federal Communications

Commission Collaboration Act, that would allow more than two FCC commissionersto meet privately.

Currently, that is

prohibited by sunshine rules because any meeting of federal regulators that

represents a quorum must be public, and with only five FCC commissioners, three

is a quorum.

MAP points out in

its statement of support that it is historically suspect about amending the

Sunshine Act, which is about openness and transparency, but says the bill,

introduced by Rep. Bart Stupak (D-Mich.), has been carefully crafted such that

it will actually provide for more transparency, not less, since the current

restriction has led to meetings between staffers acting as "proxies"

for commissioners, meetings whose contents are not disclosed and sometimes

include outside parties.

The bill's safeguards

are principally that there must be public disclosure of the content of the

meetings, and at least one commissioner from each party must be present.