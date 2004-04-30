MAP Asks FCC to Delay Cable Mergers

Public activists are asking the Federal Communications Commission to delay any other mergers by Comcast Corp. and Time Warner Inc., including potentially with for-sale Adelphia Communications Corp., until there’s a new national cap on cable audience reach.

Judges struck down the previous cap limiting one operator's reach to 30% of pay-TV subscribers three years ago and FCC efforts to set a new one have stalled.

The delay in setting the new cap--they want a lower one-- "is unconscionable" in a time of escalating cable rates, wrote Media Access Project and the Georgetown University Law Center.

The groups are also angry that when Comcast, bought AT&T’s cable systems, it got five years to sell its stake in Time Warner. If the Time Warner holdings are counted, Comcast's reach is 32%.