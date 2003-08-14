MAP asks court to chuck FCC rules

Media Access Project became the latest to weigh in with the courts against

the Federal Communications Commission’s June 2 media-ownership-rule changes.

It has filed suit in the Third Circuit of the U.S. Court of Appeals, asking

that the new rules be thrown out and that their effective date -- currently

Sept. 4 -- be stayed pending resolution of several court challenges.

The suit was filed in behalf of the Prometheus Radio Project, a

Philadelphia-based radio-activist group with roots in pirate radio and currently

pushing low-power FM.

The National Association of Broadcasters, the National Affiliated Stations

Alliance and Media General Inc. have already filed suits asking for changes to

the ownership rules.

The NASA is taking the lead on rolling back the 45% ownership cap; the NAB is

pushing for further changes to radio and TV limits; and Media General wants

looser newspaper-broadcast cross-ownership rules.