Manze’s Angels Flying Away

All-girl syndicated action hour She Spies is no more, although its death knell is barely audible. The program is fading away after last week’s dissolution of the joint sales agreement between NBC Enterprises (now NBC Universal Domestic Television Distribution) and MGM Domestic Television Distribution.

Spies debuted first aired in 2002 after NBC and MGM forged their agreement. The series was developed from an idea pitched by Vince Manze, president and creative director of NBC’s in-house promo factory, The NBC Agency. Though costly, it fared so-so in ratings. In the week ended July 4, She Spies averaged nearly two million viewers, according to Nielsen Media Research.

But the mission isn’t accomplished just yet; viewers can catch repeats next season.