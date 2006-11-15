Many Moves at ESPN

ESPN has added or upped a number of staffers in its communications department.

Rebecca Gertsmark has been upped from manager to director, concentrating on affiliate sales and marketing, ESPN's HD initiatives, mobile and publishing. Santa Brito has been promoted from associate manager to manager of communications for ESPN Deportes. Both are based in New York.

In Bristol, Conn., Paul Melvin has been upped from associate manager to manager, focusing on new media at ESPN.com and ESPN360. Nate Smeltz has been promoted from publicist to senior publicist for ESPN Outdoor programming.

And in Orlando, Andy Hall, former freelance publicist, joins as manager, media relations, overseeing motorsports. Doug Grassian has been upped from publicist to senior publicist for ESPN Outdoors. Kim Jessup has been upped from publicist to senior publicist, ESPN OUtdoors and motorsports.