Manning Leads Colts, ABC To Monday Win

A Monday Night Football marquee matchup between two popular NFL quarterbacks helped ABC top the broadcast networks in Monday’s prime time.

For the night, ABC averaged a 7.1 rating /17 share among adults 18-49, according to Nielsen fast national data. The network won all three hours of prime time, though results may change when final ratings are available. (Fast national data are based on time-period estimates.)

The game turned out to be a blowout—Peyton Manning and his Colts beat Tom Brady and the Patriots 40-21. The broadcast averaged an impressive 8.0/19 from 9-11 p.m.

ABC started the night with Wife Swap (5.3/14) from 8-9 p.m.

CBS was the second place network, averaging 4.8/12 on the night. It aired King of Queens (3.6/10) at 8 p.m.; How I Met Your Mother (3.6/9) at 8:30; Two and a Half Men (5.2/12) at 9; and Out of Practice (4.1/9) at 9:30. CSI: Miami (6.3/14) was the highest-rated non-football program of the night, airing from 10-11 p.m.

NBC was third (3.4/18) on the night. Surface notched a 2.8/7 from 8-9 p.m.; Las Vegas picked up a 3.4/8 from 9-10 p.m.; and Medium grabbed a 4.3/11 from 10-11 p.m.

Fox (2.8/7) aired two back-to-back episodes of Arrested Development, marking the show’s post-World Series return to the network’s program schedule. During the 8 o’clock hour, the two episodes scored a 2.0/6 and a 2.0/5. Prison Break posted a 3.7/8 from 9-10 p.m.

UPN edged out The WB, averaging a 1.7/4 on episodes of One on One (1.4/4); All of Us (1.7/4); Girlfriends (2.0/5); and Half and Half (1.7/4). The WB (1.5/4) broadcast 7th Heaven (1.9/5) and Related (1.1/3).