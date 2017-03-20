'Mann & Wife' Returning to Bounce for Third Season

The third season of comedy series Mann & Wife will premiere March 28 on Bounce TV, the African-American oriented digital subchannel.

Bounce, a leader among diginets in airing originals, will run two new half-hour episodes of the show starting at 9 p.m. on the 28th, a Tuesday. New episodes will air at 9 p.m. on subsequent Tuesdays throughout the spring.

Mann & Wife star real-life spouses David and Tamela Mann, who also serve as the show’s executive producers. The show focusses on newlyweds Daniel and Toni Mann, each of whom have children from a previous marriage, as they navigate life as a blended family.