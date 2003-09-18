Mandel: Study Your Customers

Veteran media buyer Jon Mandel urged cable marketers to better study their

customers in order to more effectively sell and market their products.

Speaking Thursday at the Cable & Telecommunications Association for

Marketing conference in New York, Mandel, co-CEO of ad agency MediaCom

Worldwide, said, "Start with the consumer. Target that consumer better and

engage them."

At both cable networks and operators, he said, different departments -- from

sales to affiliate relations to customer service -- should work to better share

the research and information they collect.

"Do internal team building first. Collect all of the information and use it," he

added.

For example, "MTV [Networks] has probably the best research in the universe. Maybe its

affiliate [relations] people don't know it, but it is there."

Mandel also encouraged marketers to be more creative with their promotions.

Where many companies target young consumers with promotions, he suggested

looking at older customers.

Another idea: teaming up with other companies, like real estate brokers, on

local promotions. "We sometimes go with what's obvious," Mandel said, "but you

can develop all sorts of stuff."