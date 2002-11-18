Mandel pranks in sitcom works

Howie Mandel is taking the hidden-camera pranks he contributes to NBC's

The Tonight Show with Jay Leno and Buena Vista Television's Live with Regis &

Kelly and trying to turn them into a sitcom for NBC.

The project will be developed for NBC by Pariah TV and 3 Arts Entertainment.

Mandel, Pariah's Gavin Polone and 3 Arts' Michael Rotenberg will executive-produce.