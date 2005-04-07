Mandabach Launches Britcom Biz

Caryn Mandabach, ex of Carsey-Werner-Mandabach (now Carsey-Werner), is launching a U.K.-based company, Caryn Mandabach Productions, to handle a new comedy-development-production deal with the British Broadcasting Corp.

BBC is putting up the money for Mandabach to develop five comedy scripts in association with the BBC's Head of Comedy Commissioning, Mark Freeland, who says Mandabach has "a nose for mainstream hits).

Mandabach, whose nose led her to such sitcom classics as The Cosby Show, Roseanne, and 3rd Rock, while at Carsey-Werner, already has one script in the works with Simon Nye (Men Behaving Badly).

She has also sold a script to HBO and is working on an FX project.

Mandabach, who had spent two decades with the distributor first as producer and eventually name-in-the-title partner, exited Carsey-Werner last August saying she wanted to hang out her own shingle.