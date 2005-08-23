Mandabach To Boost Lion's Gate Laughers

Lion's Gate Television, which sold its first comedy series to Showtime this year, is looking to boost its sitcom profile through a first-look deal with Caryn Mandabach.

Mandabach, whose comedy credits as part of Carsey-Werner-Mandabach include The Cosby Show,Roseanne, and 3rd Rock From the Sun before exiting that shop a year ago, has a two-year, first-look deal with the company to develop comedies for broadcast, cable, the Internet or whatever other platform comes along.

Caryn Mandabach Productions also has a first-look comedy deal with the BBC.

Lion's Gate currently has five shows on the air in the U.S.: The Cut With Tommy Hilfiger (CBS), The Dead Zone (USA), Missing (Lifetime), Wildfire (ABC Family) and Weeds.

