Mancuso, Wilke upped at WGN-TV
Tribune Broadcasting didn't have to look far to find a replacement for WGN-TV Chicago
station manager Bob Ramsey, who left to head up the company's San Diego station,
KSWB-TV.
Dominic Mancuso, director of sales for WGN-TV, has been named to succeed
Ramsey. Marty Wilke, local sales manager at WGN-TV, will succeed Mancuso.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.