Mancuso, Wilke upped at WGN-TV

Tribune Broadcasting didn't have to look far to find a replacement for WGN-TV Chicago

station manager Bob Ramsey, who left to head up the company's San Diego station,

KSWB-TV.

Dominic Mancuso, director of sales for WGN-TV, has been named to succeed

Ramsey. Marty Wilke, local sales manager at WGN-TV, will succeed Mancuso.