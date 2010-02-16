Mancuso Named WZTV GM

Dominic Mancuso was named general manager at Sinclair's WZTV-WUXP combo in Nashville, a Fox-MyNetworkTV duopoly. He'll also oversee sales and other non-programming services for the CW outlet WNAB, which is owned by Lambert Broadcasting.

"Dom is a seasoned broadcaster with 26 years in the business, covering all facets of television station operations. He has experience managing in a multi-station environment which is a perfect fit for our Nashville stations," said Sinclair COO Steve Marks. "His knowledge of sales, programming, promotions and marketing will bring immense value to these stations."

Mancuso comes to DMA No. 29 from Chicago, where he was the vice president of programming and promotions at WFLD/WPWR. From 1987 to 2005, he held various management roles at WGN Chicago, including station manager, director of sales and national sales manager.

"Being responsible for the operations of three-stations in a single market is an attractive opportunity for me," said Mancuso. "Although the stations already have quality programming, a loyal viewer base and are active participants in the community, I eagerly look forward to working with the staff to build upon that foundation and provide even greater purpose for our local audiences and advertisers."