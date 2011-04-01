Management Shakeup at Roanoke Stations

The two main TV stations in Roanoke-Lynchburg have undergone management changes, according to the Roanoke Times. At Media General's WSLS, Leesa Wilcher will take over the general manager role from Warren Fiihr, reports the paper, which says Fiihr is going to work for Comcast Spotlight in California.

A call to WSLS, an NBC affiliate, was not returned on short notice at presstime.

Across town at Schurz's WDBJ, a CBS affiliate, Amy Morris will leave her news director spot. A successor has not been named.

Roanoke-Lynchburg is DMA No. 66.