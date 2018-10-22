Man Shot in Lobby of Fox D.C. TV Station

According to Fox-owned WTTG TV, a man was shot by a Fox 5 security guard in the lobby of the TV station's studios in Washington after he tried to force his way into the building.

All visitors have to present an ID and get through several sets of doors, a station anchor said.



A Fox reporter, who said she was reporting from a locked-down studio, said the suspect, a 38-year-old man, was transported from the facility conscious and breathing, but was being taken to George Washington hospital for a single shot in the upper chest by the security guard, who was licensed to carry a firearm in the city, said the station. He was reportedly alert and stable. The station had footage of that suspect being placed into the ambulance.

The reporter said the suspect was shot about 3:15 p.m. after he tried to break into the building.

The station aired video of the man kicking in the outside door of the lobby, which set off the alarm, and trying to break through the second set of doors (he succeeded, said the station, but it stopped the footage before the confrontation with the security guard). The man turned out not to have been armed, police told the station.

An anchor for the station said staffers have had active shooter training as well as discussions about station security.

The station was treating it as a breaking story, with reporters Lindsay Watts and Will Cockey, as well as anchor Jim Lokay, live tweeting the latest updates.

[embed]https://twitter.com/LindsayAWatts/status/1054456983837990912[/embed]

"[W]e are glad to hear that no TV station employees were hurt," said National Association of Broadcasters executive VP Dennis Wharton.

The station said counselors would be available to station staffers on Tuesday (Oct. 23).

Station GM Patrick Paolini sent the following memo to staffers.

Staff,

As you are aware we had a serious security breach at our station late this afternoon. Thankfully, all our employees are safe.

Here is what we know at this hour---A 38 year old male smashed through both glass security doors and entered the lobby and was shot by an armed security guard. He was then transported by ambulance to hospital for treatment. Investigators remain on the scene and it is not clear at this time what the suspect’s motive was.

All of us here are working this as an on-going breaking news story, just like we would any other.

Counselors will be available to all employees tomorrow at the station.

Patrick