Man Convicted of Trying to Kill KFMB San Diego's Kraska

The man who shot KFMB San Diego’s sports director Kyle Kraska outside his home last year has been convicted of attempted murder.

Mike Montana, whom Kraska hired to paint his home, could get 38 years to life for shooting Kraska four times, including twice in the chest, in February 2015.

Kraska, who has been with the CBS affiliate since 1999, said Montana quit the job half-way through and then sent a threatening letter demanding payment. Montana’s attorney said his mental state had been altered by prescription pain medications and was only trying to shoot Kraska’s car.