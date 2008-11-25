Man Arrested in Pressly Murder

A month after KATV Little Rock anchor Anne Pressly was murdered, police have a suspect. Curtis Lavelle Vance, 28, was taken into custody Wednesday night and awaits arraignment this morning, reports the Associated Press.

Police held a news conference Wednesday, naming Vance as a suspect. Local stations later aired his picture, and he was arrested in central Little Rock a short time later. He’s in the Pulaski County Jail, charged with capital murder.

DNA was taken at the crime scene, but police did not offer details about why they suspect Vance, who lives in Marianna, Ark. Police spokesman Lt. Terry Hastings told the AP: "We're going to be very tight-lipped on this case, pre-trial.”

