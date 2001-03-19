Mammoth results
The Discovery Channel's Land of the Mammoth
grabbed 5.1 million viewers Sunday, March 11, making it the most-watched documentary on basic cable since Discovery's airing of Walking With Dinosaurs in April 2000.
The sequel to Discovery's Raising the Mammoth, it scored a 3.9 household rating, enough to be the top-rated show on basic cable Sunday night but half the rating of last year's original.
