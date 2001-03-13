Mammoth ratings breakthrough

The Discovery Channel's Land of the Mammoth grabbed 5.1 million viewers Sunday, making it the most-watched documentary on basic cable since Discovery's airing of Walking with Dinosaurs in April of last year.

Also, Mammoth, a sequel to Discovery's Raising the Mammoth, scored a 3.9 household rating, enough to be the top-rated show on basic cable Sunday night. However, Land of the Mammoth didn't reach the numbers of its predecessor, Raising the Mammoth, which landed a 7.8 household rating last year.

- Susanne Ault