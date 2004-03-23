Malone Quarterbacks WBBM-TV's Sports

CBS' WBBM-TV Chicago has signed ex-NFL quarterback Mark Malone as sports director and lead sports anchor.

Malone comes from ESPN, where he has worked since 1994 as a reporter and host, most recently as host of ESPNews.

Before joining ESPN, Malone was a weekend sports anchor at WPXI-TV Pittsburgh, where he quarterbacked the Steelers for several years in the 1980s.Malone replaces Mike Adamle. Officially, no decision has been made on Adamle's future with the station, but he may stay on to do weekends. Adamle has deep roots in the community, having attended Northwestern and played for the Chicago Bears.