Malone cashing in AT&T chips

An angry John Malone is again voicing his displeasure with his feet.

After resigning from AT&T's board and suing the company over its cable systems' bills to Starz!, the Liberty Media Chairman filed to unload more of his AT&T holdings. Malone said he was selling five million AT&T shares, about 20% of his remaining shares.

The sale should fetch about $107 million.

Malone at one point had 31 million AT&T shares worth almost $2 billion, but he's been a regular seller over the past two years.

- John Higgins