Malone Announces Retirement as Director at Charter

Charter Communications announced that cable mogul John Malone has retired from the company’s board of directors.

Malone will serve as a director emeritus, which means he will be able to attend board meetings but will not have a vote on matters being decided by the board.

James Meyer, CEO of Sirius XM was nominated by Malone’s Liberty Broadband to take that company’s seat on the Charter board.

"I am retiring from the board of Charter to reduce my travel and focus on fewer board positions. I remain heavily invested in Charter, both financially and emotionally, and am excited about its prospects,” Malone said. “As the Liberty Broadband nominee to the Charter board, Jim Meyer brings a strong track record and wealth of relevant experience, and I will remain an active advisor in my director emeritus role."

"The Board and I appreciate John's service to Charter and will continue to benefit from his counsel as a director emeritus," said Charter CEO Tom Rutledge.

“Jim Meyer's broad experience, including at Sirius XM, will benefit the Charter Board of Directors and I look forward to serving with him," said Rutledge. "With the addition of Jim and the continued participation of John, I am confident that the Charter Board of Directors will continue to provide the leadership and oversight to ensure that Charter's future remains bright."