Malkin Joins NFL Network
John Malkin has been named VP of affiliate distribution for the NFL Network, reporting to CEO Kim Williams.
Malkin had been with Fox News Channel and Fox Business Network, most recently as VP of affiliate marketing and local ad sales, helping negotiate carriage deals with cable and satellite operators.
His resume also includes E! Entertainment, MTV, and J. Walter Thompson.
