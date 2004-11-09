Malcolm Gets Big Media Push

Twentieth Television is tapping Clear Channel Entertainment and XM Satellite Radio to promote the off-network syndicated run of Malcolm in the Middle, which is leading all rookie off-net shows this season.

Together, the three are launching a $15.5 million multimedia campaign, including the “Malcolm in the Middle With You” sweepstakes. Consumers will see promotions on television, radio, on web sites, in theater lobbies and on banners placed on 18-wheelers.

To kick off the promotion, Twentieth and Clear Channel conducted a battle of the bands (Clear Channel is a big concert promoter), ultimately selecting the band Clear Static to perform the theme song, a cover of Steelers Wheel’s Stuck in the Middle with You.

That song will become a music video cut through with clips from the show and a radio spot that will run in the top-25 markets and on XM Satellite Radio.